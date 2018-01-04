Worth County Fairgrounds May Have a New Facility Constructed Soon

The Worth County Fairgrounds continue to expand as a new facility is being proposed for the upcoming fair this year. The fairgrounds received a new addition last year as offices and meeting areas were updated with a new building. Now Kibble, a local franchise farm tractor store, wants to build a facility for fair use over the Worth County Fair events, and storage during the rest of the year.

The Worth County Fair Board heard the proposal from Kibble recently in which the company proposed a 250 foot by 60 foot building. The company would make a donation to the board for the construction of the building and would have full access to the facility during non-fair related events. They would surrender access during the fair and in the event that the company would cease operations or change hands in ownership, the building usage would be determined entirely by the board.

Companies Like Kibble help farmers with all of their farming equipment according to Iowa State Extension Service in Worth County’s Dennis Johnson.

The fair board approved the proposal and does not need the Worth County Board of Supervisors to approve the donation or use of the grounds. There have been concerns raised by members of the public that the grounds should not be used by private companies for business use. While storage of equipment on fair grounds is not uncommon, the whole idea may set a new precedence in farm equipment storage.

The Kibble Equipment Corporation, the national company who grants the operation of the north Iowa franchise store, has not approved any donation as of yet which means that the facility still has a few hurdles to clear before actual planning or construction can take place.