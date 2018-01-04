Stampohar Resigns as CEO of Hancock County Health System

Jeff Stampohar, CEO/Administrator of Hancock County Health System, recently announced his resignation. His last day at HCHS will be January 26.

“We are so sorry to see him go. In his two years here, his progressive thinking has moved the organization forward in several areas. Jeff has done an excellent job leading the team at HCHS in adapting to the constant changes in the health care environment ” said Mary Kopacek, HCHS Board of Directors Chairperson. “Together, I believe we accomplished great things and built momentum for the future.”

Some of Stampohar’s highlighted achievements include:

– Launched the HCHS Heart and Vascular Center;

– The implementation of a Pain Management Service;

– Expanded the aesthetic service line by adding the services of Cool Sculpting and cosmetic surgery; and

– Reorganized the hospitalist (inpatient physician) model to more structured leadership;

Stampohar will continue his career as a hospital administrator/CEO in Baudette, MN at CHI LakeWood Health. Baudette is in Northern Minnesota, the area where he grew up and as an adult, raised his family with his wife Diana. They still have extended family there and feel fortunate to be able to spend quality time with them in their advancing years.

“It is with mixed emotions and a heavy heart that I announce that I will be leaving HCHS,” Stampohar said. “I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most amazing people in health care along with a great Board of Directors. It is because of the people I’ve had the pleasure to meet and the people of HCHS – that makes this decision so hard.”

The HCHS Board of Directors, along with leadership at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, which has a management contract with HCHS, are developing interim plans. “These plans will be announced as soon as they are firmed up,” Kopacek said.