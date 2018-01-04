Potential Loss of Solar Tax Credits May Concern Local Producers

Recently, concerns were raised on the funding of clean energy projects in Minnesota, particularly wind mill electrical generation. Now concerns are being raised in north Iowa about solar tax credits.

Part of the solar production tax credit for large utility-scaled projects expired last year. And, given Iowa’s $133 million budget shortfall, there are concerns that state lawmakers will also allow the credit for small-scale and residential solar installation to fade away.



Katie Rock, a policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, notes the state invested nearly $16 million in the credit between 2012 and 2016, leveraging more than $123 million in private solar energy system investment.

According to Rock, solar job growth topped 60 percent in Iowa from 2015 to 2016, and the industry statewide now includes more than 560 full-time workers in 45 different companies.



Rock says solar energy is spurring innovation and returns in rural areas, as farms and businesses invest in solar installations as a way to cut costs.

Rock notes Iowa currently gets more than one-third of its electricity from wind power. With continued growth, she’s convinced that advances in solar power could push Iowa to over 50 percent renewable, clean energy.