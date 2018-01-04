Hazel Galina (Erickson) Hengesteg of Rochester, MN, formerly of Northwood, IA, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Pine Haven Care Center, Pine Island, MN.

Funeral service will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA, 50459, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Silver Lake Cemetery in rural Northwood, IA.

Family suggest that memorials be made to Silver Lake Lutheran Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221