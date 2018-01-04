Belmond City Utilities Rates On The Rise

A city audit for the City of Belmond found that there were shortages in both sewer and water funds. The shortages amounted to $78,000 for the water fund and $65,000 in the sewer fund. While reserve funds were used to cover the shortages, the city has taken proactive action to close the gap. The city has voted to increase both the water and sewer rates charged to Belmond residents.

According to officials, the price increases are intended to pay for part of the debt incurred in the construction and operation of the new water and sewer plants. The monies that had been collected recently were less than expected because the use of water and subsequently sewer usage has gone down making it harder on the city to meet its debt payments.

The city had approved rate increases in 2009 and 2011 both by 50 cents. This increase will be no different with a 50 cent hike per 1,000 gallons in sewer usage in 2018 and then again in 2019. Water rates were approved to rise from $10.90 to $11.63 in 2018, then up to $12.37 in 2019. Any resident using more than the minimum amount will have an additional increase of 50 cents per 1,000 gallons.

The rate increases will take effect on February 1st.