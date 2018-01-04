Area Legislators Face Water Quality Initiatives

Long-term funding for water quality is expected to be one of the first priorities for area Iowa legislators when they return to the State Capitol this month.

Competing water quality bills in the House and Senate failed to pass both chambers this year, and Republican leaders say they think the Senate version is the most feasible choice for long-term funding.

But Kerri Johannsen, manager of government affairs for the Iowa Environmental Council, says it’s troubling that the bill doesn’t take a comprehensive approach to improving water quality by watershed.

According to Johannsen, a watershed framework brings together urban and rural stakeholders to consider the challenges and needs of local communities, and develop collaborative solutions.

Johannsen contends any water quality legislation should also include rules for measuring and monitoring. She adds short-term smaller level assessments are crucial to ensure the investments being made are yielding the expected results.

Johannsen says it’s great that state lawmakers want to prioritize clean water, and hopes they examine the best way to get those results.

More than 600 bodies of water are on Iowa’s most recent draft list of impaired waters, meaning their water quality doesn’t fully support human use or aquatic life.