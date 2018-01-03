Wright County Schools Want Their Share In Eagle Grove Expansion Monies

When Prestage Foods announced that they would be expanding into Eagle Grove, area officials naturally became concerned that the school district would also need some form of expansion to meet the incoming demand. What they did not expect was the turn of events that would give the Eagle Grove School District virtually all of the expansion monies.

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will shortly decide on a $1.5 million expansion funding package for the Eagle Grove Community School District through an urban renewal plan slated to go along with the Prestage Foods expansion. Wright County Economic Development Director and soon to be Eagle Grove City Manager Bryce Davis proposed the idea to the board citing the expected increase in students in the district. He felt that the lack of space to accommodate them would be a problem.

The proposed urban renewal plan is designed to enhance current educational facilities and the construction of a new elementary school in the Eagle Grove School District.

Surrounding community school districts in the county like Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme would apparently not see any urban renewal money from the county despite the possibility of growth in their schools from the Prestage expansion. However, taxpayers in those districts would be funding Eagle Grove School Districts expansion.

Davis is currently heading or is involved in a number of joint projects that involve the city, the Eagle Grove Community School District, and the county that are centered around the expansion of Prestage Foods into Eagle Grove. As a result, he will be paid by both the county and the city during the transition from Development Director to City Manager.

Both boards from the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Belmond-Klemme Community Schools and their respective Superintendents are expected to attend a public hearing on January 8th at 10:30am to voice their cases for part of the urban renewal monies. The meeting will be in the Supervisors Board Room in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.