Winter Stars to be Introduced in Stargazing Program

Imagine looking up into the nighttime sky and seeing a hunter, a bull, a bear, and a queen. Well, with a little imagination, and the help of the Winnebago County Conservation Board, you can do just that! The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Winter Stargazing program Wednesday evening, January 17th, at the entrance to Thorpe Park, beginning at 7:00 PM. (Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.) Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls talks about the stargazing programs:

Among the other winter constellations that will be visible are Auriga the Charioteer, Hydra the Sea Serpent, and Cygnus the Swan which looks like the Christian cross.

Ralls says that participants should try to come to the program with binoculars if possible and ready to observe the winter sky.

After the program, star charts will be handed out for people to take home with them. For more information about the WCCB’s Winter Stargazing program, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.