King Believes Census Should Include the Citizenship Question

Republican Congressman Steve King says census-takers in 2020 should ask if people living in the United States are citizens.

King says if the Census is conducted as he proposes, Iowa would gain a congressional seat from a state like California.

The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Census Bureau to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census forms, to calculate “the voting-age population” in areas “where voting rights violations are alleged or suspected.” Critics say the question will make it harder to count minorities and immigrants. The U.S. Census Bureau’s website credits the nation’s founders for planning to “count every person living in the newly-created United States of America and to use that count to determine representation in Congress.” U.S. Supreme Court rulings have upheld the power of Congress to direct census-takers to collect other data. The first Census was conducted in 1790 and has been done every 10 years since.