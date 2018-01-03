Forest City splits with Bishop Garrigan, other area scores

The Forest City girls defeated Bishop Garrigan 45-38 in overtime on Tuesday night. Hannah Anderson and Kelsey Koch tied as the top-scorers of the night with 11 points each for the Indians. Brea Dillavou had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

West Hancock defeated Belmond-Klemme 82-23 on Tuesday. Rachel Leerar led the Eagles with 19 points. Amanda Chizek added 18 points and 9 rebounds and Kelly Leerar finished with 11 points for West Hancock.

Other Tuesday Girls Scores:

Lake Mills 39, North Iowa 26

St. Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 29

The Bishop Garrigan boys defeated Forest City 58-56. Sam Snyder scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Indians while Avery Busta added 14 points.

The West Hancock boys had four players score in double figures Tuesday night and defeated Belmond-Klemme 83-59. MaCoy Yeakel led all scorers with 24 points. Lucas Weiland had 17 points. The Eagles also got 17 points from Gavin Becker and 11 points from Chase Eisenman.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Lake Mills 72, North Iowa 70

St. Ansgar 53, Northwood-Kensett 36