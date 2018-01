Ernst, Grassley Receive Response from VA on Hiring Practices, Push for More Answers

Responding to a December 4th letter from Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today saidthat the Iowa City VA doctor in question is no longer a VA employee and that they have “issued a new policy to ensure full compliance with the law and a national review to verify that this policy is being implemented correctly.” This follows a disturbing report that shed light on hiring practices at VA hospitals, including the Iowa City VA. While Iowa senators are pleased to hear that actions to correct these missteps are taking place, they are calling for more answers to their questions.