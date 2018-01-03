Britt Continues Search For City Administrator

The City of Britt could not come to terms with its choice for a replacement for Shell Anderson as City Administrator. Anderson resigned to take another position in Garner. The city had chosen Lory Young of Riverside and had made a preliminary offer to her. However, Young made a counteroffer calling for more perks, higher benefits and compensation. The city would not agree to all of the terms in the counteroffer and Young took another position in Gaylord, Minnesota.

Now city officials have returned back to the initial stages of the hiring process. According to sources, the other candidates who had applied did not have the necessary educational background or experience that the city was looking for.

The city may turn to the same company that helped other local municipalities find their current city administrators. Callahan Municipal Consultants has worked closely with cities like Forest City and others in recruiting and selecting their hires. The company will charge the city a little over $10,000 for the entire procedure and city officials believe it can be paid for from the money that is not being used in salary and benefits to pay for an administrator.