Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for the Broadcast Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 10am on Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure to wear a hat and gloves if you venture or work outside.

Another round of bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are forecast tonight into Thursday morning over much of northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Expect temperatures to plummet into the single digits and middle teens below zero late tonight with light northwest winds. This combination will result in wind chill values ranging from -20 to near -30 degrees.

The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Pets should be brought inside to avoid frostbite on their paws and noses.

The Forest City forecast is calling for mostly clear skies with lows near -14. Winds will be out of the northwest of up to 8 mph. This will result in area wind chills of nearly -30 degrees.

Thursday should see a high of 2 degrees, but with the winds, the wind chill factor will be as low as -25 degrees at times. extra precautions should be taken if venturing outside during the day.