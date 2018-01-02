Maxine Dougherty, 90, of Belmond passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248