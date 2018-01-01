Wright County Board to Discuss 2018 Calendar Matters

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday and begin the year with housekeeping agenda matters. After possibly approving claims for payment, the board will hear from the public on matters that may concern them. These issues will not officially be addressed by the board, but may be placed on the agenda for future meetings and discussion.

The housekeeping issues involve setting the mileage rate for the year, designating the drainage warrant interest rate, and designating the official Wright County Employees holidays for the year. The board will also authorize petty cash amounts for various departments and count the cash on hand in the Wright County Treasurers Office.

A number of appointments are slated to be made during the meeting. These include members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Courthouse, County Farm, and Drainage Township assignments. Other appointments include Supervisors on various boards and committees, a Drainage Attorney, the County Engineer, and the official newspapers that will carry county notices as required by law.

Several resolutions will be considered and possibly approved. These include required attendance by the supervisors and auditor at meetings, payment of claims prior to boiard meetings, the Treasurer naming depositories, the construction evaluation of the master matrix, and the Sheriff and Recorder naming their respective depositories.

The board will also have a chance to hear an update on the Economic Development Director Transition Agreement concerning Eagle Grove. Attention will probably be paid to the addition of the new pork processing plant and its economic impact on the county.

At 1pm, the board will reconvene to begin budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year 2018 budget slated to take effect on July 1st.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion, beginning at 9am.