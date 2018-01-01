Forest City Council to Review Easements on Tuesday

The Forest City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm with a discussion of the consent agenda which features minutes from meetings by the Historic Preservation Commission and the Housing Commission, invoices for payment, and licenses and permits.

A number of easements may be vacated by the council through a resolution, but they will also consider new sewer and water easements. The board may approve those in the meeting on Tuesday.

General housekeeping issues may be discussed which include appointments to various city positions. These include council member appointments to various committees, Councilman Ron Holland as the Mayor ProTem, Doug Jensen as Police Chief until May 18th when he retires, then Thomas Montgomery starting May 19th, and Mayor Byron Ruiter as the representative to the Landfill of North Iowa Committee. Other appointments include Councilman Dan Davis and City Administrator Barbara Smith as the alternate to the Winn-Worth Betco Board. A resolution That sets the mileage rate for 2018 at .545 cents per mile will also be considered and possibly approved.

The council will also consider Resolution 776 that requires drivers of a golf cart or four wheel utility vehicle to obtain a city permit before driving them on the road. The four wheel utility vehicle is defined as having a single nbench seat, two bucket seats, or in-line seating. The fee for the permit is $5 and is valid for one year. Owners must provide proof of liability insurance with minimum limits of $100,000 each person and $300,000 each accident before a permit is issued.

Other requirements include that the vehicles or ASV’s must have working brakes, a slow moving vehicle sign, and a bicycle safety sign which must be five feet above the surface of the street. Those vehicles without headlights can only operate during the day. If the weather is inclement or visibility is limited or reduced due to weather, fog, or smoke, or if light is insufficient to clearly see the vehicles on a roadway at a distance of 500 feet, the ASV’s are not allowed to operate on city roads.

Under the resolution, ASV’s cannot be driven on or across U. S. Highway 69, Iowa Highway 9, Spring Valley Road, or Hancock County Road B-14. Iowa state law supports the ban on driving on these roads. However, the Forest City Police Chief can grant an exception to any community or civic organization for community events.

The city council will hold a second reading of the resolution, then may waive the third read reading in order to vote on final passage of the resolution.