Britt City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Britt City Council will meet at the Britt City Hall on Tuesday by first hearing a number of reports from department heads. These will include reports from the Mayor, City Clerk, the Zoning Administrator, Librarian, and Fire Chief.

Other items before the council include official approval of the change in addresses for the Hancock County Shed and the dedication and pricing of commercial lots. The council will also discuss a 28E Agreement for rural and city fire coverage by the Britt Fire Department.

The meeting will conclude with a discussion on Britt City Hall office help and compensation for Darcy Eisenman.

The meeting will take place beginning at 7pm on Tuesday.