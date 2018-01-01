Belmond City Council to Discuss Vacancies on Tuesday

The Belmond City Council will meet on Tuesday in the Belmond City Hall beginning at 7pm. The council will conduct normal procedures before addressing old business. This will consist of a revision and approval of goal statements in strategic planning. The council originally set goals, but have made adjustments to them in a previous meeting.

The council will then address a consent agenda involving the approval of bills and their payment, minutes from previous meetings, and several appointments. These include three members to the RAP Loan Committee and Dean Adcock as the Belmond Fire Chief.

The council will also look at new business before the city. This includes an offer of employment to Darrel Steven Carlyle as the new City Manager. He may replace Lee Ann Waltzing who is retiring as City Manager. Another offer of employment to be approved is to Dane Holmgaard as the Street Equipment Manager. A third appointment includes the discussion on filling a vacancy on the City Council itself. The council may approve Resolution 1922 which provides a Notice of Intent to Fill the Council Seat.