Winnebago Board To Meet Early Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will begin the first meeting of the year at 7:45am by conducting a cash count in the Treasurers Office. This will be followed by the annual organizational meeting where the board will decide the Chairman and Vice Chairman positions, appointments to various boards, and other organizational duties. The board will also confirm the county holidays for 2018.

After discuss personnel matters involving county health insurance, the board will hear from Molly Anderegg of RSVP who will give an annual report and request funding for the year. RSVP is a reading buddy program that benefits local school district students who may need extra assistance in reading skills. RSVP is a strong partner with all Winnebago County school districts.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review secondary road matters including maintenance and repairs. The board will review the plans and specifications for a bridge replacement in the Linden Township.

Drainage matters will also be reviewed as the board will hold a joint teleconference with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on two projects. Both Drainage District 39-37 and it’s Lateral 9B projects will be discussed and possible approval of the work to be done will be done by the boards. Then the board may discuss a Winnebago County only project involving Drainage District 5 Lateral 5. They may also approve the work.

After discussing payroll and semi-monthly county claims, the board will resume budget negotiations for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1st.