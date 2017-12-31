Hancock County Board to Discuss Drainage and Appointments on Tuesday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, a day later than normal due to the New Years Day holiday. The meeting will begin at 9am with general housekeeping matters including the appointment of a Chairman and Vice Chairman. They will also make appointments to various boards and commissions. The board will also make appointments to the Eminent Domain board and authorize Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman to perform various duties in the absence of the board.

The board will also make appointments to the Board of Health, the Conservation Board, the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, the Transportation Board, and the NIACOG Revolving Loan Fund Committee.

The board will then hold a teleconference with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors regarding two joint drainage projects. These include Joint Drainage Districts 37-39 Main Open Ditch and 37-39 Lateral 9B. The boards will collectively consider terminating the engineer appointment which is currently held with ISG.

Other drainage matters will be addressed by Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.

The board will meet in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.