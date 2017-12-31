Family Planning Funding Report Due Out in a Week

An Iowa agency will release a report early next year designed to start measuring the impact of a new state-funded family planning program that excludes abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.

The Iowa Department of Human Services plans to release program data on Jan. 8.

The report will include information on patient enrollment and program utilization, as well as details about health care providers and payments for services and pharmacy.

The data will cover the first quarter of the budget year that began in July and will include information about a period before the new program was implemented.

The Iowa Legislature agreed last spring to give up millions in federal dollars to launch a $3 million state-funded family planning program that excludes abortion providing organizations, although no state or federal dollars go to abortions in Iowa.