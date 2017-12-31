Area Travelers Need To Prepare An Emergency Road Kit

Iowans who need to travel somewhere this holiday weekend are being reminded to prepare for the extremely cold temperatures. Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley says any trip in these conditions should start with a full tank of gas and an emergency kit.

Law enforcement officers often warn motorists about the dangers of texting while driving, but Farley says a cell phone can be a lifesaver if you’re involved in an accident.

And if you do become stranded this weekend, Farley suggests you stay with your vehicle and wait for help.

Last weekend, an 83-year-old woman died from exposure to the cold after crashing her car in eastern South Dakota. Police say she left her car and her body was found the following day, not far away, in a ditch. Overnight temperatures in the area fell as low as 2 degrees.