Record Temperatures Possible in Forest City

Arctic air dipping deeper south than usual will put a prolonged chill on New Year’s celebrations in north Iowa as temperatures sink below zero Friday night and remain there for three days.

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous cold as temperatures dip to near records not seen in 130 years in Des Moines and 44 years in Forest City.

The New Year’s Day forecast high of -5 degrees in Des Moines is just a degree above the city’s coldest high temperature for the day set in 1885. The expected -16 degree low Monday night is just two degrees higher than the day’s record set in 1887.

By contrast, the forecasted New Year’s Eve overnight low of -20 degrees in Forest City is just one degree shy of the record set back in 1976 when the overnight low hit -21. If the area hits the forecasted high of -8 degrees today, it would tie the record lowest high of -8 degrees set back in 1973.

The forecast high in Forest City is expected to reach -3 degrees on New Year’s Day.

Both cities should reach the teens by Tuesday. Forest City should see a high of 11 degrees while Des Moines should get up to 10.