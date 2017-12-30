SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Bluegill and Black Crappie are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Expect skim ice in the mornings. A few anglers have been out in the Town Bay area picking up some bluegill and crappie from the stone piers and the floating dock. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier and the west stone pier. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crawler or minnow on a jig fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier in Town Bay.

Little Sioux River (Linn Grove to Correctionville)

Walleye – Fair: Use live bait, creek chubs, and plastics in the deeper pools; areas below riffles, on the outside of a bend, or below the dams are good areas to target walleyes.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Fishing activity has been limited this last week. Expect skim ice along shore in the mornings. Walleye – Fair: Use twisters, live bait and plastics that mimic a shad. Most action has been from shore. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, twisters and live bait fished from shore.

There has been limited fishing activity this last week. Ice is forming on small ponds; expect skim ice this week on area lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Blue Pit

Rainbow Trout – Fair: 1,500 Rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 22nd. Use small jigs or spinners.

Very limited fishing activity this week. Ice just started to form on area lakes in the past few days. For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





Center Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Good numbers of 10 inch and larger fish are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Fish the basin at dusk for the best action. Bluegill – Slow: Good numbers of angler acceptable size (6 – 7.9 inch) fish; persistence and patience will be rewarded with larger fish.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest good numbers of yellow bass during the upcoming ice season; good numbers of fish approaching 10 inches with the occasional larger fish.

Five Island Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will harvest good numbers of angler acceptable size and larger fish. Channel Catfish – Slow: Persistent anglers will find schooled up channel catfish which will provide plenty of pole bending action during the ice fishing season. Yellow Bass – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest large numbers of fish during the upcoming ice season with anglers noting the increase of larger size fish size approaching 8 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Ice anglers will note the influx of crappie approaching 9 inches; persistence and patience will be rewarded with larger fish.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to enjoy the upswing in the walleye fishery experienced during the 2017 open water season. Black Crappie – Slow: Ice anglers fishing for panfish should see an upswing to the fishery. Fish the deeper rock piles on the west side of the lake.

Mill Creek (Lake)

Black Crappie – Slow: Good numbers of large black crappie are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Fish the north shore or the flat off the island for the best action. Bluegill– Slow: Good numbers of 6 – 8.5 inch fish are available for the upcoming ice season.

Scharnberg Pond

Rainbow Trout – Slow: 1500 rainbow trout were released here on Nov. 18th.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Yellow Perch – Slow: Good numbers of fish approaching 10 inches are available for the upcoming ice fishing season. Walleye – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of angler acceptable size fish available for the upcoming ice fishing season.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to harvest good numbers of fish below the slot. Yellow Perch – Slow: Persistent ice anglers will harvest good numbers of large yellow perch during the upcoming ice season.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers will continue to catch good numbers of fish during the upcoming ice season; fish Little Emerson and Little Millers bay when ice conditions are safe for the best early season action.

West Swan Lake S.W.M.A.

Black Crappie – Slow: Recent surveys show good numbers of crappie available for the upcoming ice season.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.





NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Ice is forming on the river. Use caution if going out on early ice. Check ice depths often especially in areas with current. Walleye – Fair: Fish activity continues to be spotty. Use a jig tipped with a long piece of worm or minnow in deeper pools, eddies, and current breaks. Try also spinnerbaits with a slow retrieve. Northern Pike – Fair: Use dead chubs fished under a bobber or spoons. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: A few smallies are picked up while angling for walleye.

Decorah District Streams

Second shotgun deer season opens this weekend. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing and make noise when not stalking a trout. Walk carefully around freshly cleared areas in streams. These are trout nests or “redds”. Brook Trout – Good: Vibrant colors abound on spawning fish. A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout – Excellent: With cold temperatures in the forecast and spawning fish, it’s time to change strategies. Use patterns imitating small fish, eggs, and scuds. Small gnats, mayflies, caddisflies hatch on warmer afternoons. Rainbow Trout – Good: Drift a feathered spinner or a hook tipped with worm along an undercut bank. Always leave gates and fences as you find them.

Lake Hendricks

The lake is starting to freeze over. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice. Aerators are on.

Lake Meyer

Fishable ice is coming soon. No anglers this week.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week.

Volga Lake

Second season shotgun deer opens Saturday. No anglers out.

Time to change to winter gear. Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the low 30’s to low teens through the weekend. Ice is forming on area lakes. Area streams and rivers are beginning to freeze over in places. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Good reports of anglers catching walleye, northern pike (particularly Bremer County) on the Cedar River. Target deeper pools or holes for walleye as they migrate to overwintering areas. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike– Good: Cast and retrieve a jig and minnow.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Few reports of anglers catching walleye this week on the Maquoketa River. Fishing has been hot for walleye on the Cedar River, so it should hold true on the Maquoketa River. Target the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Concentrate on the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Good: Use jigs tipped with plastics and a live minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs tipped with plastics with or without live bait or spinnerbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There have been no reports this week for the Wapsipinicon River. Fishing has been hot for walleye on the Cedar River, so it should hold true on the Wapsi River. Target the deeper holes where walleye gather to overwinter. Walleye – Good: Use jigs and plastics tipped with a minnow.

Interior river water levels remain excellent. River reports have been best for walleye, smallmouth bass and northern pike. The weather forecast for next week looks great for making ice, get your gear ready. Northeast Iowa trout streams remain in excellent condition and provide fantastic trout angling opportunities throughout the entire winter. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 8 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable this week.Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is near 36 degrees. Ice is not yet safe to walk on. Walleye– Fair: Try slow trolling crankbaits on a 3-way rig or minnow tipped jigs in tailwater areas and side channel rock structures. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use minnows in about 6-8 feet of water on side channel areas and backwaters vegetation such as marina areas. Smallmouth Bass– Fair: Smallmouth are actively feeding on abundant minnows along the main channel borders. Throw silver inline spinners or minnow imitation crankbaits. Sauger – Fair: Use jig and minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Slow: The panfish bite has been slow as they seek warmer water with no current. Look for them to be feeding again at first ice.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 15 feet at Lynxville and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature at the Lock and Dam is 37 degrees. It is not yet safe to walk on the ice. Walleye – Fair: Try slow trolling crankbaits on a 3-way rig or minnow tipped jigs in the tailwater areas and side channel rock structures. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappies are in backwaters just off side channels with slight current. Jig a crappie minnow in the stumps and fallen tree tops. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try minnows in about 6-8 feet of water on side channel areas and in the backwaters vegetation such as marina areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are actively feeding on abundant minnows along the main channel borders. Throw silver inline spinners or minnow imitation crankbaits. Sauger – Fair: Use jig and minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Slow: The panfish bite has been slow as they seek warmer water with no current. Look for them to be feeding again at first ice.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level has fallen to 6.3 feet at Guttenberg tail-water and is predicted to remain steady this week. Water temperature is 36 degrees at the Lock and Dam. It is not yet safe to walk on the ice. Walleye – Fair: Try slow trolling crankbaits on a 3-way rig or minnow tipped jigs in the tailwater areas and side channel rock structures. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try minnows in about 6-8 feet of water on side channel areas and in the backwaters vegetation such as marina areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are actively feeding on abundant minnows along the main channel borders. Throw silver inline spinners or minnow imitation crankbaits. Sauger – Fair: Use crankbaits or a jig tipped with minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Slow: The panfish bite has been slow as they seek warmer water with no current. Look for them to be feeding again at first ice.

Upper Mississippi River has been falling and are now stabilizing. Look for fish to be in the deeper warmer water. Some vegetation is moving through, but water clarity is otherwise clear. Water temperature is in the mid 30’s. With nightly low’s in the teens this week ice is forming in backwater lakes, but is not yet safe to walk on.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels continue to drop slowly and are 6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 8.5 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 38 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – Good: Most walleyes are now coming from the tailwater areas. Catch bigger fish with crankbaits. Sauger – Good: Lots of tailwater angling going on. Most anglers are using some version of a weight and minnow rig to catch tailwater saugers. Some good and some poor days in the tailwater. Some large sauger have been reported this fall. Yellow Perch – Good: Reports of yellow perch from the tailwaters to other locations within the Pool in 8 to 13 feet of water. Most anglers are using small worms.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels receded this week and are around 6.4 feet at Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water is expected to continue to drop slowly. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 38 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are being found in tailwater areas by anglers using crankbaits. Sauger – Good: Anglers are using some version of weight/minnow rig for best sauger catches in the tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch are being caught in the tailwaters at times, usually on worms.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded all week and will continue to drop. Gauge readings are 6.2 feet at Fulton, 10.3 feet at Camanche and 5.4 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 39 degrees in the main channel. Walleye – Fair: Some nice walleyes have been reported from Pool 14 all year. Most walleyes are coming out of the tailwaters on crankbaits. Some anglers are using ring worms or other jigs tipped with a minnow. Sauger – Fair: Sauger fishing in the tailwater has been hit or miss. Use a three way rig with a minnow.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels receded all week and are 5.6 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 39 degrees in the main channel. Sauger – Fair: Some angling occurred last week when the air temperature was warm. Use worm rigs and crankbaits.

The water continues to recede and is expected to drop a bit more this upcoming week. The water temperature has also fallen and is now in the upper 30’s. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities is 6.90 feet and has been fairly steady this past week. Sauger – Fair: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been hit or miss. Try vertical jigging with minnows or pulling three-way rigs with minnows or stickbaits in Sylvan Slough or below the dam.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine is 5.26 feet and has been fairly steady this past week. Sauger – Fair: Some saugers were caught below the dam this past week, but the bite has been hit or miss. Use jigs and minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.89 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been fairly steady. Sauger – Slow:Vertical jig with minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.20 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and has been fairly steady. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: Vertical jig with minnows or pull three-way rigs with minnows or stick baits.

Tailwater stages have been fairly steady this past week. Main channel water temperature is around 38-39 degrees and water clarity has been fair. There has been some tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers but the bite has been hit or miss. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.





SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

Might be out of warm days, but the trout are still out there. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try power bait under a bobber or a small jig or spinner worked through the shallow water.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is going up and down with the air temperature, mostly staying in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. The docks have been removed for the winter.

Lake Geode

The lake is drained. Fun to go out and hike around looking at the lake bottom. Be careful, some of the mud is still very soft and deep. Use extreme caution and don’t try to walk across the lake bottom.

Lake of the Hills

Rainbow Trout – Good: Work the shallow water from shore; trout won’t be out very deep. Fish in 3 to 4 feet of water and some of the brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water.

Wilson Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Work the shallow brush piles and culvert piles.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Coralville Reservoir

The lake level as is 686.4′, which is fall pool. Black Crappie – Fair: Use bright jigs tipped with minnows over brush or along rock bluffs.

Lake Macbride

All sized motors may be operated at no-wake speed. Water temperatures this week were in the low 40’s. The fish cleaning station is shut down and docks have been removed. Walleye– Slow: Try jigging in 20- to 23-feet of water during the day, and fish windblown rocky banks towards evening. There are a lot of 13- to 15-inch fish with some larger ones mixed in. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs and minnows over deeper brush (15-20 feet) to catch 10- to 12-inch crappie.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is still useable, but very shallow. Four wheel drive vehicles are strongly recommended. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s. The fish cleaning station is closed. Walleye – Slow: Try jigging on the dam and over the roadbeds. Most fish are 13- to 16-inches.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were stocked here Nov. 17. You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Small spinners/jigs and worms work best.

Sand Lake

You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Worms work best.

Terry Trueblood Lake

2000 trout were stocked here Nov. 17. You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Small spinners/jigs and worms work best.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

Water temperatures are dropping; few anglers have been out. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around brush piles.Try also drifting small jigs in the lower end of the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles. Target structure along the rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Few anglers have been out with the colder temperatures. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with live bait in the flooded timber or shallow areas with structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or a minnow fished under a bobber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around structure along the shorelines. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use a rubber worm or jig n pig combo around deep structure and areas around the jetties.

Lake Wapello

Few anglers have been out with the cooler temperatures. Largemouth Bass– Slow: Try rubber worms or jig n pig combos around the brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout were stocked on Oct. 27th. Use small tube jigs, small twister tails, in-line spinners, casting spoons and live bait under a bobber.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.37 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. All docks and the fish cleaning stations have been removed for the year. The ramps at the Rathbun marina are closed for the season. White Crappie – Slow:Use jigs or jigs tipped with live bait along the rip-rapped shorelines. Walleye– Slow: Try crankbaits or nightcrawlers in areas with variations in depth.

Red Haw Lake

Water temperatures are dropping and fishing pressure has dropped with few anglers out. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try rubber worms in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Surface water temperatures in the Rathbun district lakes are in the 30’s. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.





SOUTHWEST

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Anglers fishing below the dams and deep, slow water on nicer days are still picking up a few walleye in the evenings casting twister or paddle tail jigs.

Most open water fishing is coming to an end soon as Central Iowa waters begin to freeze. More fishing reports will be available when ice fishing begins.For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Farm Creek Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a crawler or power bait in and around the old creek channel for bluegills up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or minnows under a bobber in and around the old creek channel for 10 inch black crappies.

Greenfield Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish any tree pile or along the creek channel to find fish up to 12 inches. Bluegill– Slow: Drift crawlers or jigs tipped with crawler to catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches.

Lake Anita

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9.5 inches with small jigs tipped with power bait or nightcrawlers. Try the same areas that anglers target when ice fishing. Black Crappie– Fair: Slowly troll or drift small jigs tipped with power bait. Fish are 9 inches. Look for schools of crappie suspended over the old creek channel. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass around underwater reefs and along the road beds. Fish are all sizes.

Lake Manawa

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. White Crappie – No Report: A population of larger 11 inch crappie are present. Walleye – No Report: Annual stocking of fingerling walleyes has produced a good population in the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – No Report: Annual stocking of fingerling walleyes has produced a good population in the lake.

Meadow Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Black Crappie – Fair: Find deeper tree piles and vertical jig to catch crappies up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Fish the deeper water out from the dam for bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish around any of the numerous brush piles in the lake or the face of the dam.

Prairie Rose Lake

We have received no information regarding fishing on this water body this week. Bluegill – Slow: Slow troll crawlers or jigs tipped with crawler near the bottom to find bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There are many 12 inch bass in the lake that will provide fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Vertical jig tree piles or slow troll the deeper water off the face of the dam to catch black crappie averaging 9.5 inches.

Viking Lake

We have received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline, rock reefs and brush piles to catch largemouth of all sizes. Black Crappie – Fair: Vertical jig deeper brush piles for black crappie up to 10 inches. Anglers, at times, are finding crappies suspended out from the dam. White Crappie– Slow: The white crappie in Viking are fewer in number, but larger fish (10- to 13-inches).

There has been very little angling activity this week – we are waiting for ice formation. For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.