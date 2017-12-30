NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: First Hikes Are Cancelled at State Parks

With temperatures predicted to dip well below zero, the Iowa DNR has decided to cancel First Day Hikes at 27 state parks scheduled for New Year’s Day.
“While it’s a great disappointment to us to cancel this event, the safety of park visitors comes first,” said Todd Coffelt, State Parks Bureau Chief. “We know that frost bite can set in fairly quickly at those cold temperatures, so we are using caution in making this decision.”
First Day Hikes are part of a national initiative to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Last year in Iowa, more than 1,200 people participated in hikes across the state.
“We definitely will plan on hosting hikes again next year, and anyone can visit state parks during the winter and enjoy the beautiful scenery that’s unique to this time of year,” said Coffelt.
First Day Hikes were scheduled to take place at the following 27 parks on Jan. 1, 2018:
NORTHWEST
- Big Creek State Park
- Dolliver Memorial State Park
- Gitchie Manitou State Preserve
- Ledges State Park
- Lewis and Clark State Park
- Prairie Rose State Park
- Springbrook State Park
- Stone State Park
SOUTHWEST
- Green Valley State Park
- Lake Anita State Park
- Viking Lake State Park
- Waubonsie State Park
- Wilson Island State Recreation Area
SOUTHEAST
- Elk Rock State Park
- Honey Creek Resort State Park
- Lacey-Keosauqua State Park
- Lake Darling State Park
- Lake Wapello State Park
- Walnut Woods State Park
NORTHEAST
- Bellevue State Park
- Cedar Rock State Park
- Maquoketa Caves State Park
- Mines of Spain State Recreation Area
- Pikes Peak State Park
- Pine Lake State Park
- Volga River State Recreation Area
- Yellow River State Forest