NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: First Hikes Are Cancelled at State Parks

With temperatures predicted to dip well below zero, the Iowa DNR has decided to cancel First Day Hikes at 27 state parks scheduled for New Year’s Day.

“While it’s a great disappointment to us to cancel this event, the safety of park visitors comes first,” said Todd Coffelt, State Parks Bureau Chief. “We know that frost bite can set in fairly quickly at those cold temperatures, so we are using caution in making this decision.”

First Day Hikes are part of a national initiative to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Last year in Iowa, more than 1,200 people participated in hikes across the state.

“We definitely will plan on hosting hikes again next year, and anyone can visit state parks during the winter and enjoy the beautiful scenery that’s unique to this time of year,” said Coffelt.

First Day Hikes were scheduled to take place at the following 27 parks on Jan. 1, 2018:

NORTHWEST

Big Creek State Park

Dolliver Memorial State Park

Gitchie Manitou State Preserve

Ledges State Park

Lewis and Clark State Park

Prairie Rose State Park

Springbrook State Park

Stone State Park

SOUTHWEST

Green Valley State Park

Lake Anita State Park

Viking Lake State Park

Waubonsie State Park

Wilson Island State Recreation Area

SOUTHEAST

Elk Rock State Park

Honey Creek Resort State Park

Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

Lake Darling State Park

Lake Wapello State Park

Walnut Woods State Park

NORTHEAST