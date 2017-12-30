National Weather Service Continues Wind Chill Warning Until Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the entire broadcast area. The warning will continue until Tuesday at 7am. Wind chills, depending on where you live, can range from -20 to -40 degrees. In Forest City, Leland, Lake Mills, Buffalo Center, and as far south as Clarion, the wind chill is expected to hit -35 degrees through Sunday. By contrast, Bricelyn and Albert Lea, Minnesota could see wind chills down to -38 degrees. The warning ranges from all of Minnesota south to north central Iowa.

Because of the severity of the temperatures, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Hypothermia or even death can occur if precautions are not taken.

If you are traveling, make sure an emergency preparedness kit is in the vehicle with you. This includes blankets, hand and foot warmers, water, snacks or food, a candle, and a phone charger.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Under those conditions, frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or even death if exposed to the wind for a prolonged period of time if precautions are not taken.

The Forest City area forecast calls for very cold conditions with a high only reaching -5 degrees under partly sunny skies. Throughout the period, winds may reach 25 miles per hour from the northwest. Wind chill values will be at their worst on Sunday with highs only reaching -9 degrees and wind chill values near -35 degrees.

The area is seeing a large arctic cold air mass sinking down over the northern plains. While the storm dropped anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow, it is expected to strengthen over the unfrozen Great Lakes and create significant lake effect snows. Behind the system, extremely colder air is cycling south only allowing highs to reach below zero as far south as the southern Iowa and Illinois borders.

Authorities are strongly urging all pets be brought inside for the duration of the warning. Pets will experience the same health conditions as humans if exposed to the current conditions.