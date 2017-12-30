Minnesota University Memo Proclaims Santa Claus Inappropriate

The University of Minnesota is facing criticism after its agriculture college handed out a memo that listed Santa Claus and Hanukkah symbols as inappropriate holiday decorations.

The Star Tribune reports the memo was distributed during a Dec. 6 lunch meeting of the college’s students, faculty and staff.

The memo warned against using decorations, music and food at campus holiday parties that were “specific to any one religion.” It also listed the colors red and green, and other Christmas symbols as inappropriate.

When news of the memo hit the internet, it triggered pushback on the university’s Facebook page.

University spokesman Evan Lapiska says the backlash inaccurately portrayed the memo as official university policy. He notes the memo was only shared during the lunch-hour discussion, calling it “a well-intentioned but ill-advised attempt to spark a dialogue.”