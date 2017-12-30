Local Stores See Brisk Sales Ahead of Frigid Holiday Weather

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.

Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

The National Weather Service reports International Falls and Hibbing, Minnesota, set record low temperatures Wednesday. International Falls, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, while Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below.

The freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills come as area residents prepare for New Year’s celebrations. Local grocers reported a brisk business as customers stocked up on holiday foods and beverages. During the snow storm on Friday, managers at stores in Garner and Forest City saw the heaviest traffic in their stores.