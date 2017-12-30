Clean Energy May Face Funding Issues

North Iowa renewable energy programs have been seeing tremendous success in 2017. Projects are on the table to build even more wind mills along the Minnesota-Iowa border which have been approved in Winnebago and Worth counties. Private companies are behind the growth in electrical generation projects in northern Iowa.

However, officials in Minnesota’s energy industry are trying to figure out if clean and renewable energy projects will receive federal funding in the future in the wake of the tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed last week.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that local utilities have been using tax credits to improve the state’s renewable energy resources. Energy officials say it’s unclear whether the new law will continue to help fund such projects.

Gregg Mast is the executive director of Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, a nonprofit that represents clean energy businesses. He says the tax law creates uncertainty, which isn’t good for business.

An increase in companies and individuals wanting clean power, and a decrease in technology costs, has spurred growth in wind and solar energy in the state. Growth is expected to continue next year.