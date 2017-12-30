Anti-Truancy Program Gains Strength Through Prosecutors Office

A northern Iowa prosecutor’s office has partnered with a local school district to address truancy.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office launched the anti-truancy program with Mason City Schools about a year ago.

District official Jadie Meyer said that the program aims to work with students, parents and school officials to get children and teenagers back in school.

She says nine students and their families have been involved, though the number doesn’t represent the area’s truancy problem.

Retired Juvenile Court Judge Gerald Magee serves as the program’s mediator to lead parents, students and school officials toward a plan of action. Magee also creates mediation agreements.

Magee is working on a similar program with Charles City and Nora Springs officials.