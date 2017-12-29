Powerball and Mega Millions both top $300 million

The jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions have both topped the 300 million dollar mark for the second time this year. Iowa Lottery C-E-O Terry Rich says the Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since October 25th and the jackpot is an estimated 384 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated 306 million dollars for today’s (Friday) drawing, which would pay out a little more than 191 million dollars if you take the lump-sum option. The only other time the two jackpots hit this level together was in August of this year. He says this is the level where people who aren’t weekly players try to grab a share.

These jackpots come at a time when they may not increase as rapidly if they aren’t won.

Rich says hitting one of the jackpots has high odds — and hitting the double would really be tough.

Rich says you should remember the odds and not let the dreams of multi-millions dictate your decision to purchase tickets.

You can buy Mega Millions tickets today (Friday) up until 8:59 p-m.