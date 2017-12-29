Forest City Woman Accused of Kicking Officer in Groin Sentenced to Jail

A Forest City woman accused of kicking a police officer in the groin while being arrested in September at Heritage Park of North Iowa has been sentenced to jail.

37 year old Dawn Baker pleaded guilty in Hancock County District Court to an amended charge of misdemeanor public intoxication, second offense.

Charges of assault on persons in certain occupation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug (Duloxetine) were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On Dec. 15th, Baker was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but 10 days suspended. She was also placed on probation for one year and fined $315.

According to a news release from the Forest City Police Department, two off-duty police officers working security at the park September 6th when they received a report about 1 a.m. of an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance at the campground.

According to charging documents, when officers approached Baker, she reportedly fled on foot before kicking one of them in the groin when they detained her.

Baker’s sentence will be served consecutively with an operation while intoxicated, first offense charge she pleaded guilty to on Dec. 13th. She was sentenced to two days in jail and fined 1,250 for that charge.