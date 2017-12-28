North Iowan Accused of Threatening man with Knife

A Scarville resident is accused of threatening a man with a knife in rural Woden.

30, year old, Jacob Schimmelphennig who was arrested Dec. 18th, faces a felony charge of domestic abuse assault (third or subsequent offense) and misdemeanor intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 11th, Schimmelphennig is accuse of grabbing a knife from the man’s kitchen and pointing it at him at chest level while walking toward him.

The complaint stated the man felt his life was in danger.

In addition, Schimmelphennig has been charged with felony dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuser and misdemeanor third-degree theft.

Officials say he transported a stolen 12-gauge shotgun to the man’s house between Dec. 1st and Dec. 17th and stored it there.

According to law enforcement, the man turned the gun over to the sheriff’s office for fear it had been stolen.

Schimmelphennig has two prior convictions of domestic abuse assault from 2010 in Hancock County and 2014 in Winnebago County.