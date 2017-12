Former Garner City Administrator Named Hancock County Veterans Affairs Director

Hancock County’s new Veterans Affairs Director is Gerald Edgar of Garner. His department connects area veterans and theirĀ families to medical, educational, and financial resources.

Edgar said he’s the third person to hold the part-time position since November 2016. He started on Dec. 1st, and is hoping to bring stability to the department.

The Hancock County Commission of Veterans Affairs oversees the Veteran Affairs office, which serves as the point of contact for local veterans and their families seeking support through programs and service.