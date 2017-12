Naomi Garst, 93 of Buffalo Center passed away Tuesday, December 26.

Funeral services for Naomi Garst will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, December 29, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Buffalo Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, or a location of your choice in Naomi’s name.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements. Other arrangements are pending at this time.