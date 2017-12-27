Mayo Workers Head Back to Work

Yesterday members of the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota union went back to work after a 7 day lock-out. The protest was originally only going to be a one-day strike, but went on for a week. The workers are trying to negotiate hours, wages, and health insurance for part-time employees.

The group that was protesting included nearly 80 employee of the Albert Lea healthcare facility. The workers walked back into work together on Tuesday. The protest portion is over, but workers will continue fighting for what they call their rights in their contracts.

Previous story:

Maintenance and general workers at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea walked a picket line today in an effort to revive stalled contract talks. Approximately 80 workers with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota began the walkout at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The union says it’s a one-day strike.

Tuesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic said about 20 percent of the employees who were scheduled to work in the General group crossed the picket line and reported to work. All of the Maintenance employees honored the strike.