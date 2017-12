National Weather Service says cold will contuine during the day

The national weather service has issued a wind chill advisory for most of North Iowa yesterday into today. The NWS said in a release, “The combination of temperatures and wind will produce bitter cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning. Some minor improvement is expected by midday as temperatures slowly warm.”

They said that a Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Outside activities are not advised, but if you are heading out they say use extra caution, fill your gas tanks to prevent being stranded and dress warm.