Local Man Leads Police on Christmas Morning Chase

Police say a Ventura man lead police through four counties early Christmas morning. The chase started in Cerro Gordo when police attempted to stop Justin Thomas Glidden, 30. He refused to stop and lead police on the chase. The chase went through a few Hancock County gravel roads, then to Wright County, a short time in Franklin County, then back to Cerro Gordo were it ended.

Police stopped the vehicle and charged Glidden with:

Eluding law enforcement vehicle

Driving while barred

Driving under suspension

Driving while license denied, suspended or canceled

Improper use of registration

Operation without registration

Failure to obey traffic control device

Failure to wear/maintain safety belts

Glidden was booked in the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is held for $1,000. No court date has been set.

Belmond Police, Iowa State Patrol, Hancock, Wright and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the pursuit.