Howard Drevs, 86, of Kanawha, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Howard Drevs will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Klemme United Methodist Church, 109 North Third Street in Klemme with Pastor Wayne Bruggeman officiating. Burial will follow at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Supper will be served at the Kanawha Fire Station following the visitation on Thursday evening.

Howard Duane Drevs, the son of Christian and Beulah (Harms) Drevs, was born October 1, 1931 on the family farm in rural Moville, Iowa. He was a graduated from Moville High School in 1949. He continued his education at Iowa State University, while he helped the Mewes family farm.

Howard was united in marriage with Beverly Mewes in 1953 at the Methodist Church in Ames, Iowa. Howard began his teaching career in Fertile, Iowa. The couple then moved to the Mewes family farm in rural Kanawha and Howard taught Agriculture at Kanawha School for 20 years. As the FFA Leader, Howard and his students built the Kanawha Shelter House.

Howard’s true passion was farming and working; his hobbies include gardening, camping, and taking care of the different animals on the farm.

Howard will be remembered as loving and caring person, who wasn’t afraid to give people a hard time. He will be missed as a great husband, father, grandpa, and friend.

Howard is survived by his wife Beverly; children Ann (Stan) Waters of Shawnee, Kansas, Lori (Rex) Pepper of Northwood, Iowa, Brian Drevs of Des Moines, Iowa, Jerry Drevs of Kanawha, Iowa and Kaye (Cathy) Drevs of Ames, Iowa; grandchildren Andrew Waters, Ian Waters, Sarah Springer, Sam Pepper, Katie Pepper and Lucas Pepper, siblings Everett Drevs, and Myrtis Kuhlman; also Jeannie Fuchtenicht and Jon Dickerson Jr. along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wilber, Kenneth, Bob and grandson Ben Pepper.

