A jury of 12 found Larry Whaley guilty of second degree murder Thursday. The jury began its deliberations at 1pm Thursday and took just a couple of hours to declare Whaley guilty. Sentenceing is scheduled for February 6th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. The trial started on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County.

The trial for a Mason City man accused of killing a 19 year old woman started yesterday. Sixty-one-year-old Larry Whaley is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of Samantha Teeter. Prosecutors say Whaley shot Teeter in the head through his apartment door. In letters he sent to a judge, Whaley claimed he fired into the door because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment.

Whaley was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charge was reduced last month to second-degree murder. Prosecutors did not explain why charges were reduced.

The trial is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.