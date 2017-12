West Hancock sweeps Rockford, other Basketball scores

The West Hancock girls defeated Rockford 56-18 last night. Three Eagles finished the night with double figures in scoring. Kelly Leerar led the way with 16 points, while Rachel Leerar and Amanda Chizek scored 15 points and 11 points, respectively.

Other Thursday girls scores:

Algona 59, Bishop Garrigan 54

Hampton-Dumont 49, St. Ansgar 39

The West Hancock boys survived a fourth quarter rally to defeat Rockford on Thursday night 68-63. Lucas Weiland led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points, Gavin Becker scored 15, and Chase Eisenman and MaCoy Yeakel had 13 apiece.

Other Thursday boys scores:

Belmond-Klemme 57, CAL 20

GHV 68, Humboldt 56

St. Ansgar 35, Hampton-Dumont 31