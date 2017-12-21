Iowa governor blocks limits on guns in child care centers

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ staff has blocked a state agency’s move to regulate guns in child care centers, saying the effort needs more discussion and possible legislative action.

The Department of Human Services’ proposal required guns present in child care centers, including those run in private homes, to be locked away and kept separate from ammunition. The regulations would instruct child care centers to notify parents if a gun is kept on the premises. The rules also would ban loaded guns in vehicles transporting the center’s children.

Reynolds said Tuesday that lawmakers should debate the issue instead of permitting administrators to implement rules.

A 2013 national survey found that Iowa is one of 12 states without regulations on guns in child care centers.