Secretary of State Begins Mailing Voter ID Cards to Resistered voters without Driver’s Licenses, Non-Driver ID’s

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Monday that his office begins mailing Voter ID cards this week to registred voters in the state who do not possess a vaild Iowa driver’s license or non-driver’s ID. The cards are free and will be sent automatically to 123,000 Iowans, roughly six percent of the state’s registered voters. This process will ensure that every registered voter in the state will have an identification card to use when voting, starting with the 2018 elections.

“It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat, and that’s what this new law ensures,” Secretary Pate said. “We are taking the unprecedented step of mailing free Voter ID cards automatically to every registered voter who does not already have an Iowa driver’s license or non-driver’s ID. Only those Iowans will receive these cards. I encourage them to be on the lookout for the Voter ID cards in the mail, and when they receive their card, open it, sign it and keep it.”

A picture of the envelope the cards will arrive in is available on the secretary of states’ website. Also a sample picture of the new Voter ID card is on the website. Voters with questions about the cards can contact the Winnebago County auditor’s office at 641-585-3412