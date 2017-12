Hunter Hagen is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for December 20, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK DECEMBER 20 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior wrestler at West Hancock High School. Hunter Hagen came into this season with a goal of a state title in mind, and so far, he’s on track. Hunter went 7-0 last week to run his season record to 19-0, as he won all 5 matches in the Al DeLeon wrestling duals in Britt on Saturday, with 4 pins and a 7-3 win over the 9th ranked wrestler at 195 pounds. Congratulations to West Hancock senior Hunter Hagen, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Sam Snyder, Forest City Boys Basketball; James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball, Teah Kesler, Lake Mills Girls Basketball; Gavin Becker, West Hancock Boys Basketball;