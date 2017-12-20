Forest City sweeps Belmond-Klemme, other area scores

Hannah Anderson scored her 1,000th career point and Forest City defeated Belmond-Klemmea 58-20 Top of Iowa Conference West Division girls basketball on Tuesday.

Anderson, who needed five points entering the game, finished with 15, including three 3-pointers. Kelsey Koch added 15 points. Becca Seglum and Brea Dillavou had 11 points apiece.

The West Hancock girls defeated Newman Catholic 72-52 on Tuesday. Rachel Leerar led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points, Amanda Chizek finished with a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Maddie Eisenman added 14 points.

Other Tuesday Girls Scores:

Bishop Garrigan 86, North Iowa 18

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, Eagle Grove 24

Central Springs 62, Northwood-Kensett 24

Algona 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

Osage 55, West Fork 24

The Forest City boys defeated Belmond-Klemme 64-35 on Tuesday. Grady Hovenga scored 15 points to lead the Indians and Avery Busta added 11 points and Forest City improves to 8-0 on the season.

Newman Catholic defeated West Hancock 69-50. Gavin Becker had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Chase Eisenman added 11 points.

Other Tuesday Boys Scores:

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Eagle Grove 31

Lake Mills 48, North Union 19

Bishop Garrigan 81, North Iowa 47

Algona 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43

Osage 69, West Fork 66 (2 OT)

Clear Lake 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56