Anderson Scores 1,000 Forest City Points

Forest City Senior basketball player Hannah Anderson scored her 1,000 point for the Indians (6-2) in a 58-20 win over Belmond (0-8) last night. The Indians were looking to rebound; as they fell last Friday to West Hancock. Anderson started slow out of the gates, she didn’t score until late in the second quarter, when she scored 9 for the Indians before halftime:

Hannah scored 15 for Forest City last night giving her 1,010 points in her career. She credits her teammates for helping her each game. Hannah has both individual and team goals she would like to continue to work for the rest of the season:

Head Coach Dusty Meyn says 1,000 points is hard to get:

Forest City had two girls reach career highs last night Kelsey Koch (15) and Becca Seglem (11). Meyn said he told the girls it would be fun to have five girls in double figures, but having four is awesome:

Forest City will now be off on break until January 2nd, when they will open the second half with Algona, Bishop Garrigan.