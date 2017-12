Whaley Second Degree Murder Trial Gets Underway

The trial for a Mason City man accused of killing a 19 year old woman started yesterday. Sixty-one-year-old Larry Whaley is charged with second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of Samantha Teeter. Prosecutors say Whaley shot Teeter in the head through his apartment door. In letters he sent to a judge, Whaley claimed he fired into the door because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment.

Whaley was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charge was reduced last month to second-degree murder. Prosecutors did not explain why charges were reduced.

The trial is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.