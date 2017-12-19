Prestage reaches key milestone in construction of $240M pork plant

The massive pork processing plant that’s under construction in north-central Iowa is approaching an important milestone, as winter arrives Thursday. Ron Prestage, the C-E-O of North Carolina-based Prestage Farms, says the roof is nearly complete on the sprawling structure near Eagle Grove in southern Wright County.

The roof should be finished in a matter of days on the 240-million dollar facility. Almost a year of work remains before the plant is ready to open, but that should be able to continue uninterrupted once the roof is complete. One vital component to the facility’s success is water.

Prestage chose to locate the pork plant near Eagle Grove after Mason City officials rejected plans for the plant in their city. The facility will be one of the larger employers in the area and about a thousand people will work at the plant itself, not counting the host of supporting roles, like truck drivers.

The completion of the Prestage Farms pork processing facility is set for late next fall, Prestage estimates about 11 months from now.