Host of Iowa High State Bowling Meet Destroyed by Fire

Fire has destroyed a popular Des Moines bowling alley that dates to the 1950s. A fire department spokesman says firefighters were called to Plaza Lanes just after 5 a.m. Monday after a passerby reported smoke and small flames. Firefighters opened up the roof in an effort to douse the flames but the fire moved quickly through the structure, with the roof collapsing about a half hour later. In a message on the business website, the owners promised to rebuild the bowling alley.

The bowling alley has been the host of the Iowa High Bowling Championships since 2007. Jean Berger, Director of the Iowa High Girls Athletic Union sent a message out yesterday via twitter, “Our hearts go out to @PlazalanesDM today. Randy and Sherri Thompson have hosted every state bowling championship since 2007”.

Randy and Sherri Thompson have are the owners of the bowling alley. Randy says his father built the original, “we will rebuild” he said. KIOW News spoke with a former Forest City bowler who said he was sad and had many great memorizes at Plaza Lanes.