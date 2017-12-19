Forest City Police Arrest Four in Drug Operation

The Forest City Police Department executed a search warrant recently. According to police four individuals were arrested as a result of the warrant.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell, 42, of Forest City, was arrested and charged with Gathering Where Drugs are Used, a Class D Felony, Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, Possession of Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Audrey Lynn O’Dell, 20, of Forest City, was arrested and charged with Gathering Where Drugs are Used, a Class D Felony and Child Endangerment, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

Joseph Angel Luna III, 28, of Mason City, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Serious Misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor and Interference of Official Acts, a simple Misdemeanor.

Charles Gene Barnish, 42, of Mason City was arrested and charged with, Possession of Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Forest City Police also say Luna and Barnish were also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Cerro Gordo County. Additional charges are pending at this time, said Forest City Police Chief Douglas Jenson.

The Forest City Police Department was assisted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.